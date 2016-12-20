Rome

Berlin attack lorry 'left from Italy Dec 16'

Went straight to Berlin, parked for two days near Xmas market

Berlin attack lorry 'left from Italy Dec 16'

Rome, December 20 - The lorry used in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market yesterday evening that claimed at least 12 lives left from Italy on December 16, qualified security sources said Tuesday. However there is no connection between the attack and Italy, the sources said. The lorry crossed the Brenner Pass around 18:00 last Friday, after being loaded with sheet metal at a plant in Lombardy's Brianza area. It never returned to Italy, investigators said. German officials confirmed that satellite data shows the lorry was parked in Berlin from January 17-19, not far from the street market where the attack took place.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive