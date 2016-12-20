Rome

M5s motion against Poletti over 'out the way' jibe

Labour minister apologised for comment on young people abroad

M5s motion against Poletti over 'out the way' jibe

Rome, December 20 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday that it has filed a Lower House no-confidence motion in Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti for saying it was not a problem for Italy to have some of its young people "out of the way" abroad. "Those who are with young people should vote in favour of the no-confidence motion," read a post on the blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo. "If there is anyone we can't stand having in the way it's him". Poletti apologised on Monday after sparking a storm with comments about young people moving abroad to find work.

