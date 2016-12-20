M5s motion against Poletti over 'out the way' jibe

Rome, December 20 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday that it has filed a Lower House no-confidence motion in Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti for saying it was not a problem for Italy to have some of its young people "out of the way" abroad. "Those who are with young people should vote in favour of the no-confidence motion," read a post on the blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo. "If there is anyone we can't stand having in the way it's him". Poletti apologised on Monday after sparking a storm with comments about young people moving abroad to find work.