Vatican City

Pope ‘pained’ by assassination of Russian envoy to T

Cardinal Parolin sends telegram to Putin

Pope ‘pained’ by assassination of Russian envoy to T

Vatican City, December 20 - Pope Francis is "pained" by Monday's assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said on Tuesday. "His Holiness sends condolences to all who mourn his loss, and in a special way to the members of Ambassador Karlov's family," read the telegram sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the pope's behalf. "Pope Francis assures you and all the people of the Russian Federation of his prayers and spiritual solidarity at this time," the telegram concluded. Karlov was shot dead by 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty policeman, while he was speaking at a photographic exhibition in the capital. Altintas was subsequently gunned down by Turkish special forces.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive