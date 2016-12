Gentiloni to visit quake-zones on Christmas Eve

Ancona, December 20 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni will on visit two central Italian towns struck by major earthquakes in August and October on Saturday, Christmas Eve, sources said on Tuesday. Gentiloni will visit the Lazio town of Amatrice which bore the brunt of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake on August 24 that killed 299 people. He will also visit San Ginesio in the province of Macerata across the border in Marche. The premier will be accompanied by Lazio and Marche regional governors Nicola Zingaretti and Luca Ceriscioli.