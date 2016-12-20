No contact with woman from Sulmona, relatives in Berlin

Pescara, December 20 - It has not been possible to make contact with Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, a 31-year-old native of the central Italian town of Sulmona who lives and works in Berlin, following the suspected terrorist attack in the German capital on Monday, sources said on Tuesday. Her cell phone was found near the scene of the carnage and she failed to turn up to work on Tuesday, sources said. Her family was contacted overnight by the foreign ministry and her mother and brother immediately departed for Berlin, the sources said.