Scarpellini claims Marra flat money 'just a loan' (2)

Rome, December 20 - Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini, who was arrested last Friday on suspicion of bribing Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's ex-right hand man Raffaele Marra, told investigating magistrates Tuesday that money he gave Marra to purchase a flat in 2013 was just a loan. "I'm still hoping it will be returned," Scarpellini said. "Marra gave me nothing in return - I have nothing to hide," the developer also told the preliminary investigations judge during two hours of questioning. "Marra did not know about my interests on the institutional and political level and could not, in any case, intervene in any way," Scarpellini claimed.