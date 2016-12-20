Finance cops raid Campania regional govt offices (2)

Naples, December 20 - Finance police on Tuesday raided Campania regional government offices in search of a list of the mayors who attended a meeting with Governor Vincenzo De Luca, in which he urged them to campaign for a 'Yes' vote ahead of a December 4 constitutional referendum. Audio footage released after that meeting has sparked an investigation on possible charges of instigation to vote-buying. Investigators want to ask the mayors whether they suffered undue pressure to commit to the 'Yes' campaign. The 'No' vote carried the day in that referendum.