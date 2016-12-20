Italy tops list for unemployed not looking for jobs (2)

Brussels

But has lowest wage gender gap at 3% says EC report

Brussels, December 20 - Italy has the most unemployed people not looking for work (13%) and is among the four worst countries in terms of education of its working-age population, the European Commission said in a report out Tuesday. Over 40% of Italy's workforce only has a high school diploma or is a high school dropout, the EC report said. It added that Italy's population stricken by "severe material deprivation" has dropped with respect to 2012 but has not returned to pre-crisis 2008 levels. On the positive side, the wage gender gap in Italy is among the lowest in Europe at 3%.

