Raggi denies being blackmailed by Marra (2)

Rome, December 20 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi denied Tuesday she was being blackmailed by her former right-hand man Raffaele Marra, who was arrested last Friday on suspicion of corruption. "I don't fear what Marra or (former chief of staff Carla) Raineri will say," Raggi said. "Marra was not blackmailing me". Marra is being questioned by prosecutors today. Speculation that Marra may have been blackmailing the mayor was raised by the former head of the City Hall legal office, Rodolfo Murra. The latter has told reporters that Marra often repeated: "I know everything about them, I will speak out sooner or later". Raineri, who resigned in August after a clash with Marra, confirmed that the jailed official often made this threat. In a report that sparked an investigation into Raggi's appointments, Raineri detailed what she said was the "invasive" role played by Marra and Raggi's resigning chief secretary, Salvatore Romeo. In an interview out on QN today, Raineri claimed that Romeo introduced Marra to Raggi and that the three had entered into "a pact" long before the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) mayor was elected by a landslide in June 2016. "I know for a fact that Marra came into Raggi's life, so to speak, long before she was elected mayor," Raineri said. "Marra and Romeo brought Raggi heaps of votes and then they began collecting, as happens in these cases," the former chief of staff continued. "But maybe the issue is not limited to this. I have the feeling there's something more to it". Marra "acted like he was the mayor", says Raineri. "He and Romeo were cronies, intertwined in an indissoluble way, breathing as one," she said. "The first wore suits and looked civilized, while the other was loutish and arrogant to the point of brutality," Raineri told QN.