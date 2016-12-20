Italian missing in Berlin - report

Rome, December 20 - A young Italian woman is missing in Berlin and her cell phone was found near to the area of Monday's carnage in the city, the Huffington Post reported on Tuesday. The woman did not turn up to work on Tuesday, according to the report. Pietro Benassi, the Italian ambassador to Berlin, said he could not confirm or deny the report. "We are completing the search with the local authorities to identify the injured people, who have not yet all been identified, and those who are missing," Benassi said. "During this search I cannot confirm the involvement (of an Italian) but I absolutely cannot exclude it. "We remain vigilant but worried".