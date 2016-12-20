Rome

Italian missing in Berlin - report

Cell phone found in area of crash

Italian missing in Berlin - report

Rome, December 20 - A young Italian woman is missing in Berlin and her cell phone was found near to the area of Monday's carnage in the city, the Huffington Post reported on Tuesday. The woman did not turn up to work on Tuesday, according to the report. Pietro Benassi, the Italian ambassador to Berlin, said he could not confirm or deny the report. "We are completing the search with the local authorities to identify the injured people, who have not yet all been identified, and those who are missing," Benassi said. "During this search I cannot confirm the involvement (of an Italian) but I absolutely cannot exclude it. "We remain vigilant but worried".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive