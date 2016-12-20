Milan

Security to be tightened across Italy after Berlin

Milan, December 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Tuesday summoned the Anti-Terrorism Strategic Analysis Committee made up of law enforcement and intelligence experts to assess the terrorist threat in Italy after Monday's carnage in Berlin. The meeting decided to tighten security around potential targets across Italy including institutional buildings, embassies, consulates and places of worship, as well as at sites expected to attract large crowds before and during the holidays, such as malls, Christmas markets and concert halls.

