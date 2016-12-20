Storms pummel Sardinia, bad weather forecast across Italy

Rome, December 20 - Heavy storms pummeled the island of Sardinia late Monday as bad weather is forecast across Italy on Tuesday through Wednesday. Strong winds and storms hit the north-eastern part of the island, where significant damage was reported as winds of up to 90 km per hour and heavy rain tore down trees and damaged buildings in cities including Cagliari and Nuoro. Overall, rainstorms and snow have been forecast Tuesday until midnight in the northern regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna as well as in the southern region of Calabria. Cloudy weather and scattered showers have been forecast across central Italy and in Sicily.