Pope calls for end to homicidal madness of terrorism

Vatican City, December 20 - Pope Francis is deeply upset by Monday's carnage at a Christmas market in Berlin and has reiterated his appeal for an end of terrorism, according to a telegram sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to the bishop of Berlin on Tuesday. "Pope Francis joins with all men of good will who are working to ensure that the homicidal madness of terrorism finds no more space in our world," the telegram read.

