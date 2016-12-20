Milan

Put whole of Fiera Milano under commissioner - request

Probe into alleged mafia infiltration

Milan, December 20 - A Milan prosecutor on Tuesday requested that the whole of the Fiera Milano trade fair company be put into the hands of State commissioners and no longer just the section that deals with setting up stands. The request is linked to a probe into alleged mafia infiltration in work for the group, including work for Milan Expo 2015 pavilions.

