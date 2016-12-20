Vatican City

Pope names Jatta Vatican Museums director, first woman

54-year-old to take over in new year

Pope names Jatta Vatican Museums director, first woman

Vatican City, December 20 - Pope Francis has named Barbara Jatta as the new director of the Vatican Museums, the Vatican said Tuesday. The appointment is effective as of January 1 next year. Jatta, 54, will be the first woman to fill the position. She was appointed deputy director of the Vatican Museums in June, after being in charge of the Prints Cabinet at the Vatican Library. Jatta, who is married and has three children, started working at the Vatican Library in 1996. She has been a professor of history of graphic arts at the University of Naples since 1994.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni in Calabria

Sanità, 616 nuove assunzioni
in Calabria

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

SS 106, auto finisce contro la rotatoria, due morti

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Morte Lorena, condannati Forestieri e Gugliandolo

Nato Patania ucciso per uno sgarbo

Nato Patania ucciso
per uno sgarbo

di Marialucia Conistabile

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

«Non spegnete le luci sulla morte di mio figlio»

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive