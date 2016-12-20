Milan

Sala says going back to work as Milan mayor (2)

First citizen under investigation in Expo probe

Sala says going back to work as Milan mayor

Milan, December 20 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Tuesday that he was going back to doing his job after suspending himself last week when it emerged he was under investigation in relation to his previous role as commissioner of Milan Expo 2015. "I going back to being mayor, certain of my innocence over an accusation that does not condition my work," Sala said on his Facebook page. The mayor is among several people under investigation in the so-called 'Piastra dei Servizi' probe into alleged corruption in the bid process for the contract to create the 'pavement' on which the Expo pavilions were built. It was the Expo's biggest contract. Sala had said he would suspend himself from the position of mayor until the charges against him had been clarified. Premier Paolo Gentiloni called Sala on Tuesday to express his satisfaction as his decision to return to work, sources said. The premier said that the move was in the interest of Milan and the Milanese, the sources said.

