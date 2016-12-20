Three in four Italians to eat fish on Christmas Eve - poll

Rome, December 20 - Three in four Italians will be eating fish on Christmas Eve, according to a survey by the federation of fishery cooperatives Federcoopesca-Confcooperative released on Tuesday. The federation reported a 5% increase in sales on last year and said Italians will spend over 550 million euros between the Christmas and New Year holidays. A reported 80% of those polled by the federation said they will be buying high-quality fish and Federcoopesca said they have created an app for smart phones enabling consumers to shop responsibly. The app, called 'Che pesce sono?', or what kind of fish am I, describes the 30 species mainly sold on the Italian market, describing their nutritional qualities, among other things.