Security at Alto Adige Xmas markets boosted after Berlin

Bolzano, December 20 - Bolzano police chief Lucio Carluccio said Tuesday that he was boosting security for the traditional Christmas markets in the northern province of Alto Adige in the wake of Monday's carnage in Berlin. Carluccio said the reinforced measures, including the use of Discovery bullet-and-explosion-proof armoured vehicles, were for the markets in Bolzano, Merano and Bressanone. Officers from Milan and Padua will be drafted in for the weekend, when big crowds are expected at the markets.

