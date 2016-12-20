Security at Alto Adige Xmas markets boosted after Berlin

Bolzano
20/12/2016
Bolzano, December 20 - Bolzano police chief Lucio Carluccio said Tuesday that he was boosting security for the traditional Christmas markets in the northern province of Alto Adige in the wake of Monday's carnage in Berlin. Carluccio said the reinforced measures, including the use of Discovery bullet-and-explosion-proof armoured vehicles, were for the markets in Bolzano, Merano and Bressanone. Officers from Milan and Padua will be drafted in for the weekend, when big crowds are expected at the markets.
Le altre notizie
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Le città siculo-greche tra leggenda e realtà
di Marcello Mento
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online