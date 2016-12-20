Raggi requests Marra inspection (2)

Rome, December 20 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has requested an internal inspection of the acts carried out by Raffaele Marra, her administration's former personnel chief who was arrested last week in a corruption probe, sources said on Tuesday. Marra is set to be questioned by a preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday. The Marra case is another embarrassment for Raggi and her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which prides itself on not being tainted by the corruption scandals that have hit other political parties. Also last week Raggi accepted the resignation of her former environment chief Paola Muraro after she was notified she was under investigation over alleged of unlawful waste treatment during her years as a consultant for city trash company AMA. Furthermore, police also seized documents from city hall in relation to probe into nominations made by Raggi since she was elected in June.