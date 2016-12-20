11 detained Mafia op against Messina Denaro (2)

Trapani, December 20 - Eleven people were detained and three firms were sized Tuesday in an operation coordinated by the DDA anti-mafia department in Trapani, Sicily, against alleged members of clans controlled by fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro. According to investigators that led the so-called Ermes 2 operation, Messina Denaro controlled tenders in the area of Trapani through the seized companies allegedly owned by local Mafia clans. The probe revealed close links between the Cosa Nostra clan of Mazara del Vallo headed by Vito Gondola and the clan of Castelvetrano, both towns in the province of Trapani, to share tenders in the area under the direction of Messina Denaro, police said. Investigators believe local mafia clans participated in construction work to build a wind farm in Mazara del Vallo and in renovation work at a local hospital through the seized companies. Messina Denaro, 53, has been on the lam since 1993. Interpol has said the Cosa Nostra boss is among the 10 most wanted criminals in the world.