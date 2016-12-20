Rome

BoI's Visco says total commitment to good solutions

Governor admits regulatory context is 'complex'

Rome, December 20 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday that the authorities were totally committed to solving the problems faced by the country's banking sector. "There is maximum commitment, not just from the banks, but also from the national and European authorities, to find reasonable, satisfying solutions where necessary in a varied and complex regulatory context," Visco said at a book presentation.

