Court to decide on Jan 10 on Guede's Kercher petition

Florence, December 20 - Florence's court of appeal on Tuesday said it will decide on January 10 on a petition to review the trial of Rudy Guede, an Ivorian who is the only person convicted of the 2007 murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Perugia. The court adjourned proceedings as judges requested documentation from the supreme court's conviction of Guede and its acquittal of two other suspects, American Amanda Knox and her ex boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito.