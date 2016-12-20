Rome

Cabinet to seek approval for 20-bn bank-rescue plan

Parliament could vote measure on Wednesday

Rome, December 20 - The Italian government has said that it is asking parliament to be able to borrow 20 billion euros as a "precautionary measure" for a potential bank-rescue plan. A cabinet meeting late on Monday authorized the government to ask parliament to increase its debt burden in case it needs to deal with the banking sector, a major concern for investors over the past few months. The one-off measure, if activated, would be temporary and impact the public debt and not the deficit to deal with possible risks in the financial sector, Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said after the meeting. The vote could be scheduled on Wednesday. The weakest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), has launched an effort to raise five billion euros in less than two weeks through a capital increase that it needs to complete to stay afloat. If the plan to save the world's oldest bank fails, the cabinet might need to step in with a bailout of MPS. MPS shares rose over 3% in early trading Tuesday following news of the cabinet meeting. Trading in MPS was suspended at one stage for excess volatility.

