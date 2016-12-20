Italy 'pained' by Berlin market carnage

Rome, December 20 - The Italian government has expressed its "pain" after 12 people died and 48 were reported injured when a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday. "I am profoundly struck and pained by the news of this evening's attack in Berlin," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said late on Monday. "I want to express my most heart-felt condolences and the warmest solidarity to the German government". Some of the injuries are reportedly serious. German police have confirmed they are treating the incident at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz as a "presumed terrorist attack" based on the assumption that the truck was intentionally driven into the crowd. Police said that a man, identified as a Polish citizen, was found dead inside the truck while the presumed driver, a 23-year-old Pakistani national, according to local media, was arrested near the scene and is being interrogated. Early on Tuesday morning police raided a hangar currently hosting refugees at the disused airport of Tempelhof in southern Berlin. A Polish company owns the truck, which was carrying steel beams. Some reports suggest the truck was returning to Poland from Italy. Polish media quoted by DPA news agency said the truck was stolen on Monday afternoon in Berlin.