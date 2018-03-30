Couple kill selves near Mantua, daughter safe (3)

Sessanta persone evacuate da hotel a Torino
Mantua, March 30 - A husband and wife were found hanged at Pegognaga near Mantua on Friday and investigators said it was a double suicide perpetrated in front of their six-year-old daughter, their only child, who is safe despite an apparent attempt to strangle her. The couple are believed to have killed themselves Thursday evening, police said. The girl was found in a state of shock in her grandparents' house with bruising around her neck, police said. She has been taken to the paediatric department of Mantua's Carlo Poma Hospital, suffering from deep shock, medical sources said.
