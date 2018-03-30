Di Maio meets Raggi (2)

Valanga investe un'auto, madre e figlia ferite
Rome, March 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday met the M5S mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi. Raggi reportedly asked for more powers, sources said. Rome's first woman mayor is aiming to get powers for the Italian capital similar to those enjoyed by London, Paris and New York. Di Maio is aiming for the Italian premiership after the M5S came first in Italy's inconclusive general election.
