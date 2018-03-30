Times hails pope 'denying existence of Hell'

Valanga investe un'auto, madre e figlia ferite
London
30/03/2018
London, March 30 - The Times on Friday hailed Pope Francis' alleged assertion, in an interview denied by the Vatican, that Hell does not exist. "Thank heavens: pope puts Hell in doubt," said the British daily. The Vatican has denied the content of a conversation with La Repubblica daily founder Eugenio Scalfari, who quoted the pope as denying Hell's existence. The pope's conservative critics have criticised the alleged assertion, and the pope's alleged fondness for talking to atheists like Scalfari. In the interview, the Times said, Francis "abolishes hell, saying the souls of unrepentant sinners will simply disappear".
i più letti di oggi
Travolto da un'auto nella notte, 32enne gravissimo
di Salvatore De Maria
Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc
di Pasquale De Marco
standard
standard
standard
standard
standard
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su HACKED BY Dd0XeR