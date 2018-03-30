Pope set for Via Crucis

Valanga investe un'auto, madre e figlia ferite
Rome
30/03/2018
Rome, March 30 - Pope Francis is set to do the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) around the Colosseum Friday night, in remembrance of Christ's Crucifixion. Two friars from the Holy Land, an Iraqi nun, and a Syrian family are among those who will carry the cross around the ancient Roman monument amid tight security. The pope on Easter Sunday will celebrate Christ's resurrection, the crowning moment in the Christian calendar.
