Man dies after fight outside bar (3)

Rome
30/03/2018
Rome, March 30 - A man died Friday after being punched in the face several times and hitting his head on the ground after a fight outside a bar in Mentana near Rome Thursday night. The 30-year-old alleged assailant has been arrested, police said. The fight was over a small debt, perhaps drug related, police said.
