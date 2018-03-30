Rome

I'll tell Mattarella we're ready - Salvini (3)

Move from words to deeds

I'll tell Mattarella we're ready - Salvini

Rome, March 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday said he would tell President Sergio Mattarella the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party was ready to run Italy. The president starts government-formation talks after the inconclusive March 4 general election on Wednesday, with the main parties including the League going up to the presidential Quirinal Palace on Thursday. "I'll tell Mattarella we are ready, with a team and programme", Salvini said. "Then, you need the numbers. And we will get them with those who think it is right to be on decent citizens' side, justice reform, who wants to create jobs". "The League will be there if there is a clear majority, moving from words to deeds, clear deals and long friendship".

