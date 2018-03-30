Moscow ejects two Italian diplomats

Moscow, March 30 - Russian has decided to expel two diplomats from the Italian embassy in Moscow, the Italian foreign ministry said on Friday. The move follows Italy's expulsion of two Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. Moscow informed the Chargé d'Affaires of the Italian embassy in Russia of the decision during a meeting on Friday, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement. The Italian foreign ministry said the officials have been granted one week to leave Russia. The Russian embassy in Rome on Thursday reacted to Italy's expulsion of the two Russian diplomats by voicing "deep regret" and the hope a new government would support "constructive dialogue" with Russia.