Ischia

Start from projects not names - Salvini (3)

No M5S veto on Berlusconi

Start from projects not names - Salvini (3)

Ischia, March 30 - Any government-formation efforts must "start from projects and not names", and there can be no anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) veto against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday on Ischia, where he is having an Easter break. "It's not as if you sit down to the table and say: I don't like you, go away!", he said. "You start from projects, not from names, from the premiers", he said on the hypothesis of a government with the M5S without his main ally, Berlusconi, whom most of the M5S are said to oppose. "You start from the things to be done, taxes, work, security, the important thing are the things to be done". Salvini has said he will stand by his alliance with Berlusconi, which got 37% in the general election, despite misgivings from the M5S, which got 32%. Government-formation talks, which start next week, are likely to take months.

