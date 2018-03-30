Rome

50 foreign fighters in Italy - anti-terror chief (2)

Risk not v.high - de Raho

50 foreign fighters in Italy - anti-terror chief (2)

Rome, March 30 - There are an estimated 50 'foreign fighters' who have returned to Italy from ISIS's former war zones, national anti-mafia and anti-terror prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho told Naples newspaper Il Mattino on Friday. "Our country is considered more a territory of passage, after the end of the State of Daesh," he said. "We have to keep an eye on second-generation immigrants, who suffer from social conditions of marginalisation and offer the main seed bed for radicalisation towards terrorism," de Raho said. "But the risk is not very high, and our network of prevention is always active".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su HACKED BY Dd0XeR

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

i più letti di oggi

Travolto da un'auto, 32enne in rianimazione

Travolto da un'auto nella notte, 32enne gravissimo

di Salvatore De Maria

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Branco picchia due commercianti, video incastra aggressori

Branco picchia 2 commercianti, video incastra aggressori

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

di Pasquale De Marco