10 mn Italians to travel btwn Easter, Liberation Day (2)

30/03/2018
Rome, March 30 - Some 10 million Italians, just over in in five, will be on the move between Easter and the Liberation Day long weekend holiday on April 25, tourism sources said Friday. Almost half, 49%, will stay away two or three days while the remaining 51% will enjoy three or more nights away from home. After his Holy Thursday washing of jail inmates' feet in remembrance of the Last Supper, Pope Francis will continue his Easter duties with a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) around the Colosseum Good Friday evening.
