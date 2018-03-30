Migrant arrivals down 75% in first quarter - ministry (2)

Rome

6,161 came via sea, Eritreans and Tunisians biggest groups

Rome, March 30 - The interior ministry said Friday that 6,161 asylum seekers arrived in Italy via sea in the first quarter of this year, down 75% on the 24,278 arrivals in the same period in 2017. The number of migrants to set out from Libya was 4,399, down 81% on the 23,549 in the first three months of 2017. The ministry said 1,551 of the asylum seekers were from Eritrea and 1,187 were Tunisian, making them the two biggest national groups for asylum seekers. It said 909 minors arrived. The ministry added that the number of asylum seekers to go to other European countries via the relocation system climbed to 12,354.

