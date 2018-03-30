Ischia

Start from centre-right programme - Salvini (3)

Ready to talk abt everything as long as Italians' vote respected

Start from centre-right programme - Salvini (3)

Ischia, March 30 - Government-formation talks should start from the centre right's programme, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "Seeing as how the centre right was the coalition that won (the March 4 general election), I'm prepared to give life to a government that start from the centre-right programme," he said. Salvini said that meant "the cancellation of the Fornero (pension reform) law, cutting taxes, controlling borders, the expulsion of clandestine immigrants". He also said he was prepared to discuss the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) flagship policy proposal, a basic income, as well as "citizenship laws, and loans to get into the world of work." Salvini said "I'm ready to talk about everything, but we have to start from the Italians' vote".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su HACKED BY Dd0XeR

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

i più letti di oggi

Travolto da un'auto, 32enne in rianimazione

Travolto da un'auto nella notte, 32enne gravissimo

di Salvatore De Maria

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Branco picchia due commercianti, video incastra aggressori

Branco picchia 2 commercianti, video incastra aggressori

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

di Pasquale De Marco