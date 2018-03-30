Berlusconi seeks to end ban on running for office

Sessanta persone evacuate da hotel a Torino
Rome
30/03/2018
Rome, March 30 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and former premier Silvio Berlusconi has launched a legal petition to end his ban on running for public office, Corriere della Sera reported on Friday. The six-year ban, which prevented him running for parliament in this month's general election, stems from a 2013 tax-fraud conviction. The petition asking for Berlusconi's "rehabilitation" on the grounds that three years have passed since the sentence was served, was presented in Milan on March 12. The 81-year-old media magnate has also appealed to the European Court of Human Rights against the ban. The ECHR is not expected to rule on the appeal before the autumn.
