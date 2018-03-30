Inflation back up to 0.9% in March - ISTAT (2)

Sessanta persone evacuate da hotel a Torino
Rome
30/03/2018
Rome, March 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed back up to 0.9% in March, compared to 0.5% in February, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Friday. The national statistics agency said prices were up in many sectors, above all processed foods, with a 2.5% annual rise. ISTAT said that its trolley index of the most frequently bought goods, such as food and household items, was up 1.1% in March compared to the same month last year.
i più letti di oggi
Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc
di Pasquale De Marco
di Riccardo D’Andrea
Travolto da un'auto nella notte, 32enne gravissimo
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su HACKED BY Dd0XeR