Inflation back up to 0.9% in March - ISTAT (2)

Rome, March 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed back up to 0.9% in March, compared to 0.5% in February, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Friday. The national statistics agency said prices were up in many sectors, above all processed foods, with a 2.5% annual rise. ISTAT said that its trolley index of the most frequently bought goods, such as food and household items, was up 1.1% in March compared to the same month last year.