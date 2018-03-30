Rome

Inflation back up to 0.9% in March - ISTAT (2)

Up from 0.5% in February - flash estimate

Inflation back up to 0.9% in March - ISTAT (2)

Rome, March 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed back up to 0.9% in March, compared to 0.5% in February, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Friday. The national statistics agency said prices were up in many sectors, above all processed foods, with a 2.5% annual rise. ISTAT said that its trolley index of the most frequently bought goods, such as food and household items, was up 1.1% in March compared to the same month last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su HACKED BY Dd0XeR

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

i più letti di oggi

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

Pasqua col giallo: lei morta, lui ubriaco e sotto choc

di Pasquale De Marco

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Scarsa igiene, multata nota rosticceria del centro

Pedone investito, è in coma

Pedone investito, è in coma

di Riccardo D’Andrea

Travolto da un'auto, 32enne in rianimazione

Travolto da un'auto nella notte, 32enne gravissimo

di Salvatore De Maria