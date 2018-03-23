Dazi: Tusk chiede esenzione permanente per Ue

BRUXELLES - "La Ue chiede l'esenzione permanente dai dazi Usa, e il Consiglio europeo ricorda l'impegno a forti relazioni transatlantiche come pietra angolare di sicurezza, prosperità per Ue e Usa, e la Ue sottolinea il sostegno al dialogo sulle questioni commerciali di mutuo interesse": lo afferma il presidente del consiglio europeo Donald Tusk in un tweet.

EU calls for permanent exemption from US tariffs. #EUCO recalls commitment to strong transatlantic relations as a cornerstone of security, prosperity for US, EU and underlines support for dialogue on trade issues of common concern. #overcapacity https://t.co/5is7GKxyng

"L'Ue manterrà anche le sue opzione aperte" di risposta agli Usa sui dazi "in termini di preservare i suoi diritti al Wto per ulteriori azioni", sebbene sia "positivo che per il momento", sino a maggio, "sia stata esentata". E' l'avvertimento lanciato dalla commissaria Ue al commercio Cecilia Malmstroem su Twitter, sottolineando che "i dazi sulle importazioni di acciaio e alluminio messe in piedi dagli Usa sono un'azione unilaterale altamente infelice, che va contro le regole internazionali concordate".

The import tariffs on steel and aluminium put in place by the US are a highly unfortunate unilateral action, which goes against agreed international rules. Good that the EU is exempt for the time being... 1/4

...following discussions with @SecretaryRoss and @USTradeRep in Washington D.C. and Brussels. The EU is not the source of the global problems in the steel and aluminium sectors... 2/4

...so the US & EU should be tackling such issues together. We now look forward to pursuing a dialogue w the US on trade issues of common concern, such as global steel overcapacity. These discussions between allies & partners should not be subject to artificial deadlines. 3/4

Preserving the global rules-based system for trade is what we should all be working towards. The EU will also keep our options open in terms of preserving our rights in the @WTO for further action. 4/4